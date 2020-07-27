We will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in our privacy notice, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting or other legal requirements). No purpose in our notice will require us keeping your personal information for longer than the period of time in which users have an account with us. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible. Read the full CoScreen privacy policy at