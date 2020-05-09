Use QvikList to manage important business information like project portfolios, product prices, budgets, and invoices. Manage the collaboration with controls - version history with reverting changes, editing and viewing restrictions at a record level, and setting up approvers so changes are truly only saved after a secondary approval. It helps keep everything together for ad-hoc lists, from the actual information, to the documents, approvals, and history. With Slack integration, you can stay informed about any changes to data or any approvals you need to act on, right in your Slack channel. Go directly from the Slack msg to your list to take actions or view what's happening.