Free to try for 30 days, no credit card required :money_with_wings:Continuous feedback your team will actually use :ear:
• Foster professional growth without adding new tools or leaving SlackConvert kudos emojis into real cash incentives :moneybag:
• Give, request, and share feedback in real time
• Comprehensive admin settings and optional approvals
• Take the work out of recognizing team members who make a differenceSimplify data driven decisions with the most feature-rich polls in Slack :bar_chart:
• A fun and easy way to promote your values and boost engagement
• Get feedback in seconds, not hours, with anonymous and identified votesLearn how your team really feels with anonymous discussions :speech_balloon:
• Build polls using templates or your own options with extensive customization settings
• Take the pulse on any issue without compromising privacyLive, in-Slack support :hand:
• Optional anonymity empowers all users to contribute to discussions
• Animal emojis tie anonymous responses together while keeping identities private
• You don't have to leave Slack to get help with ProperSleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
• Our apps have live support built in: just click the
Helpbutton in the App Home to open a ticket
• Our support team will quickly respond in the
Messagestab of the App Home
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesLearn more on the app page :popcorn:
• Proper only joins the channels that you intend, and the app cannot read messages
• Admins have control over channel joining behavior by default and we only store what Proper needs to function
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.