Política de retención de datos
Swarmia will only retain personal data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes defined in this Policy. As a rule, the data will be processed during customer relationship. After that personal data will be retained for a short period before deleted to ensure that all contractual rights or obligations by either party are fulfilled, for example bills are paid, and shortly returning customers can retain their data. Some personal data may be retained longer when required by law, such as invoices and orders in accordance with accounting laws. More information can be found here: https://www.swarmia.com/privacy/
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When Swarmia processes personal data for marketing purposes, the data will be deleted after 2 years from the last contact between Swarmia and the User or when the User asks Swarmia to stop marketing and for a short period after this, allowing us to implement the request.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Sensitive Data is only stored in approved systems, databases, and devices. The
storage location depends on the type of deployment:
Cloud: Sensitive Data is stored in a secure, dedicated cloud environment
behind a firewall.
Swarmia specifically prohibits employees from storing Sensitive Data in the
Swarmia development environment, on their Swarmia-issued laptops or desktop
computers, on their personal devices, on removable media (e.g., USB flash
drives), or on printed media.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados