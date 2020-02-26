Política de retención de datos
Cortex XDR applies retention policies that purge data once it is no longer needed for the purpose for which it was collected.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon termination of Cortex XDR service, all data in Cortex XDR will be marked for deletion.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Upon termination, after 30 days data inactive systems in Cortex XDR will be marked inactive and may be recovered up to thirty days, after which it will be deleted from the active systems. Deletion of backup data may take up to an additional 120 days.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no