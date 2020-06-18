Slicky is a do-not-disturb desk light designed to notify your coworkers in the office or your spouse and children in the home that you are either busy and not to be disturbed or available to talk! It aids your productivity, allowing you to work distraction-free until you are ready for interruptions. The computer application is Slack-enabled to allow you to simultaneously update your Slack status.
Slicky: The Do-Not-Disturb Light podrá hacer:
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