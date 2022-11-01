Todo is a task management app that brings structure to your team's Slack messages. Designed specifically and only for Slack, Todo enables you to quickly turn messages into tasks, split tasks into subtasks, set due dates, receive reminders, assign tasks to others, watch and track tasks' progress in real-time. Join thousands of companies who are using Todo to surface important information, complete tasks, and drive productivity. Add Todo to Slack and see how it can help you move from :firefighter: firefighting mode to running a :gear: well-oiled machine! Do not get distracted by any new Slack message - convert it into a task in 2 seconds, and complete later, at your convenience. With Todo you can:

:speech_balloon: Turn messages into tasks

:heavy_check_mark: Create tasks specifically for Todo

⠇ Split tasks into subtasks

:bell: Receive reminders when tasks are due

:busts_in_silhouette: Assign tasks to others

:eyes: Watch and track the progress of any task

:hash: Treat channels as projects and group your tasks

:ninja: Create private tasks by using private projects

:house: View all of your tasks in your App Home

:mag_right: View all tasks in your workspace with advanced Search

:selfie: Use the same features on your smartphone :compass: Plan your day in advance, :technologist: focus, and :railway_track: do not get derailed.