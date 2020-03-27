Política de retención de datos
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We store data until the bot is deleted. Once the bot is deleted from the Slack team, we remove all their related data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store only the necessary data required for the bot to work in our databases. This includes caching some Slack responses.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados