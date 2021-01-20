Política de retención de datos

All user data collected by our app is stored on secure servers and is retained only for as long as necessary to provide the requested services. In most cases, data is retained until the user requests its deletion or until the user account is deleted. We only collect data that is necessary for the app's functionality and do not retain any unnecessary information. We also take appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect user data against unauthorized or unlawful processing and against accidental loss, destruction, or damage. In compliance with applicable data protection laws and regulations, we regularly review and update our data retention policy to ensure that we remain in compliance with all applicable requirements.