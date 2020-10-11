360 Feedback by Inkrement

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain all data until 30 days of the account expiring - either 30 days of trial or 30 days of membership cancellation. Specifically, we automatically delete all data belonging to an account within 30 days of the account expiring. Like we said, your feedback belongs to you, we don’t need it taking up server space. We only store data to help you and team members reflect on feedback.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos All data will be removed within 30 days of the trial expiring or 30days of membership cancellation. If you'd like to have your data deleted out of this band, please email us at contact@inkrement.io

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is encrypted at REST and in transit. Access to the raw data is limited to the engineering team within the Inkrement organization for the purposes of feature building. Data is never shared externally

Información del alojamiento de datos All data is stored in the cloud(GCP) and is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos GCP

App/servicio con subencargados no