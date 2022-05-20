Powered by 2 million authenticated peer reviews visits from over 80 million software buyers each year, G2 is the largest and most trusted B2B software and service marketplace in the world. With G2 for Slack, businesses can now receive timely Slack notifications when software buyers commit pertinent, in-market actions on G2.com
.
This integration allows customers of Slack and G2 to be notified when new, relevant Buyer Intent signals are detected, and/or when a review is left on a G2 profile.G2 Buyer Intent
captures enriched data about buyer research on G2. Customers of G2 Buyer Intent can view account-level insights on various behaviors, including product profile interactions, product and competitive comparisons, and views for alternative products in a shared G2 category. This data and insight enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to better identify, engage, and convert in-market buyers. G2 Reviews
are published on a G2 Profile, and display honest, authentic, verified customer feedback about a given software or service.
With this integration:
(see how it works here: https://g2.tourial.com/pages/g2-slack-integration
)
* Get alerts for key accounts.
Customize filters to receive alerts when the accounts you care about are researching your products, categories, and competitors on G2. Review notifications inform you when you or a competitor receive a review, so you can be close to live feedback and competitive intel.
* Customize Slack channels and notifications for your role.
Multiple channels can be created for various use cases! Sales can monitor target prospect activity and competitor reviews, and customer-facing teams can keep tabs on their accounts’ behaviors.
* Give anyone in the organization access to crucial and relevant data.
There’s no easier way to share data with teams. No enablement necessary – just set up notifications for individuals or teams and they’ll get data at their fingertips.
* Engage accounts with relevant content, at the right time.
Gain insight into what your prospects and customers care about, and build relevant messaging to resonate while they’re most active in the market.
* Land, expand, & combat churn.
Create alerts for customer accounts and get notified when they are using G2 to research new solutions for their business or leaving a negative review for your competitor.
Through customization filters, individual users of Slack can [set this integration up in my.G2](https://my.g2.com/~/integrations/slack
) to receive notifications (via a public Slack Channel) relevant to their ICP, territory, product, and quickly take action to engage their audiences.