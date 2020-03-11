Bellbird is a super simple video meeting tool. Just type "/meeting" in any Slack channel to instantly create a video chat link that you can share with anyone inside or outside your organization. Use links for meetings, interviews, training sessions, or any time a face-to-face conversation would make things easier. No downloads or accounts required. Just share the link with anyone you want to join the meeting. It's free, simple and reliable. Users can even take collaborative notes and share things like PDFs and images.