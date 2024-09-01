Règle de conservation des données
Appspace will retain Slack integration data within the customers account. This data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Integration data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Règle de stockage des données
Appspace encrypts all data in transit and at rest to ensure the privacy and security of our customers data. Slack integration data is stored within the customer's Appspace account and is subject to the same storage location, backup, and resiliency policies as the rest of their account data.
Site(s) de centre de données
Australie, Belgique, États-Unis, Canada, Arabie saoudite, Singapour, Royaume-Uni, France
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no