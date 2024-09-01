Distance doesn't have to hinder your team's communication. No matter where your team members are located, Appspace brings the most important notifications and communications from your workplace directly into Slack. Comms teams can also easily target content to the appropriate Slack channel to extend the reach of your employee comms by catching the attention of digital audiences in Slack.



With Appspace for Slack, you can: * Receive workplace notifications like meeting invitations, check-in reminders, and visitor arrivals

* Publish and consume the same content from your digital signs and intranet to Slack channels, helping bridge the physical and digital workplace

* Broadcast critical information like weather warnings, facility alerts, live town halls, or CEO announcements