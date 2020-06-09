“The Cypress integration for Slack makes test run review virtually instantaneous for both our dev and QA teams”
- Duncan Anderson, QA Manager @ Checkfront, Inc
“The [Cypress] links allow us to jump straight to test results without having to cross-check build numbers and branch names. It's all right there for us in a Slack message.”
- Scott Abbey, Sr. QA Engineer @ Homes.com
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