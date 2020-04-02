Focus Mode by Geekbot brings Pomodoro to Slack. It helps you concentrate on tasks by setting your status to Do Not Disturb, while showing your teammates exactly what you’re focused on. Just tell Focus Mode what you’ll be working on, choose how much focus time you'll need and start working without interruptions.Ready to make work happen? Add Focus Mode to Slack and set your mind on the task in seconds.
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