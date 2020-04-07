Règle de conservation des données
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Règle de stockage des données
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Storage
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no