Règle de conservation des données
Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services. Upon termination or on request, Klue will delete all customer data in the Klue space within 30 days. Users can delete content created through the Klue interface without requiring Klue support.
(See https://klue.com/terms)
"Information Gathering and Usage: Customer email addresses, usernames, and encrypted passwords are kept by Klue as part of Customer’s operational record. Klue does not retain any other personally identifiable information about Customer or Customer employees, such as home or work addresses, telephone number, ZIP or postal codes, age, or gender. Klue does automatically receive and record information on server logs from Customer’s Users’ browsers, including IP addresses, cookie information, and requested pages.
Although Klue owns the data storage, databases and all rights to the Services, Customer retains all rights to Customer Data and Klue will never sell Customer’s data or personal information to any third parties. Klue may include aspects of Customer Data as part of an aggregated or anonymized report to enable Klue to provide useful services, such as recommending content relevant to Customer. Such information and data is based upon aggregated, anonymous information about data in our system, and does not include personally identifiable information about users, projects, or companies"
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
All customer data is deleted within 30 days of request or upon contract termination.
(See https://klue.com/terms)
"Deletion or Return of Personal Data: Upon termination or expiry of the Agreement, Klue shall (at Customer’s election) destroy or return to Customer all Personal Data (including all copies of the Personal Data) in its possession or control (including any Personal Data subcontracted to a third party for processing). This requirement will not apply to the extent that Klue is required by applicable law to retain some or all of the Personal Data, in which event Klue shall isolate and protect the Personal Data from any further processing except to the extent required by such law."
Règle de stockage des données
All data at rest is encrypted with AES-256 block level encryption. All data in transit is transmitted over TLS 1.2+ channels. Full policy available on request.
(See https://klue.com/terms)
"Data Access Controls: Klue shall take reasonable measures to provide that Personal Data is accessible and manageable only by properly authorized staff, direct database query access is restricted, and application access rights are established and enforced to ensure that persons entitled to use a data processing system only have access to the Personal Data to which they have privilege of access; and, that personal data cannot be read, copied, modified, or removed without authorization in the course of processing.
Transmission Controls: Klue shall take reasonable measures to ensure it is possible to check and establish to which entities the transfer of Personal Data by means of data transmission facilities is envisaged so Personal Data cannot be read, copied, modified, or removed without authorization during electronic transmission or transport."
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Heroku, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
A collection of the latest models from OpenAI, Anthropic and Google
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
None of our providers store or train on our data beyond what's needed to complete requests.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Our LLM data tenancy is in the United States.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Our LLM data residency is in the United States.