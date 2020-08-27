Unicorn Train is the easiest way for teammates to recognize each other for doing great things. Start building relationships, boosting morale, and encouraging awesomeness today.Build a high-performing team by celebrating top contributors with fun awards, home office perks, or gift cards to keep your team engaged :raised_hands:Unicorn Train integrates with your team’s favorite collaboration tools to provide a seamless and consistent experience :rocket: Connect both Slack and GitHub and discover the missing ingredient to building your team culture.Getting onboard Unicorn Train couldn’t be easier:- Connect the apps where your team gets work done. - Mention a teammate in any public channel and include :unicorn_face: anywhere after their username. - Each :unicorn_face: counts as an entry in a prize draw. - Winners are automatically selected and announced to the team :drum_with_drumsticks:Perfect for teams building the next unicorn :wink::white_check_mark: Fosters a cohesive remote team culture :white_check_mark: Rewards engaged teammates and exceptional contributors :white_check_mark: Secure multiplatform support for both Slack and GitHubGet on track with Unicorn Train in 5 minutes or less and put your team culture on rails :steam_locomotive:
Unicorn Train pourra voir :
Unicorn Train pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
Unicorn Train will retain Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy (https://unicorntrain.com/pages/privacy). We will maintain your customer information for our records unless and until you ask us to delete this information.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Unicorn Train will retain Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy (https://unicorntrain.com/pages/privacy). We will remove account information upon deleting your own account from the user profile section. Otherwise, we will delete your customer information upon request at support@unicorntrain.com
Règle de stockage des données
Unicorn Train store Customer Data in accordance with our Privacy Policy (https://unicorntrain.com/pages/privacy). We store a record of your payment transaction, including the last 4 digits of the credit card number and as-of billing address, for account history, invoicing, and billing support. We store your billing address to calculate any sales tax due in Australia, to detect fraudulent credit card transactions, and to print on your invoices.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS, Heroku
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
When someone requests that Unicorn Train deletes their data, a support engineer will access our database directly to manually remove their customer records and associated account information.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
yes
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@unicorntrain.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)