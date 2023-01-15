EngageWith Kudos, Surveys, Feedback

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Règle de stockage des données We use third party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run the Site and allied services. Although Springrole owns the Site, the code, databases, you retain all rights to your data.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://stripe.com

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) GPT 3.5 Turbo

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Does not retain any user data

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Tenants do not have access to other tenant's data