:trophy: Featured by Slack in September 2020
Sidequest enables you and your team to send, receive and track task tickets with ease, 100% inside Slack.
Loved by hundreds of teams around the world, Sidequest is perfect for:
:superhero: Team Task Management
:triangular_flag_on_post: Personal To Do Lists
:robot_face: Task & Issue Tracking in Software Development
:star:️ Customer Service Request Management
:keyboard: IT & Tech Support
:car: Car Fleet Service Desks
:briefcase: HR Helpdesks
:bulb: Infrastructure Ticketing
…and many other amazing use cases.
Key Features:
• Send tasks to individual users, public or private channels
• Use Slack Workflow Builder to create tasks from workflows (e.g. recurring tasks)
• Assign team tasks to users and collaborate in channels
• Enable users to submit tasks to private channels
• Attach files to task tickets
• Chat inside tickets, using synchronized Slack threads
• Due dates, start dates and personal reminders
• Automatic audit log with task changes
• Customizable daily briefing
• Interactive onboarding
• No separate apps or accounts required, 100% inside Slack
• Support for regular, multi-channel and shared-channel guests
• Hosted in Germany, full GDPR/DSGVO compliance :flag-eu:
…and a lot more on our roadmap (see https://www.getsidequest.app/roadmap
).
Sidequest comes with a 14-day free trial and costs USD 1,50/month per workspace user afterwards. Would you like to receive a custom offer? Just get in touch.
We are constantly improving Sidequest based on your feedback. Are you missing an important feature? Then make sure to let us know via hello@getsidequest.app
.