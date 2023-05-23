Règle de conservation des données
WorkStory retains only data that provides use to our service (such as user feedback, review data) and absolutely no personal data from any Slack authentications. The only user data we hold is the user's slack user id, access token, team id, team name, and the other authentication data provided by Slack.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
WorkStory will remove all Slack authentication data upon the user disconnecting their account, which they may do at any time.
Règle de stockage des données
WorkStory will store Slack authentication data in a MongoDB database hosted on Google Cloud.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud is our main source of data storage
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no