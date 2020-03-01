Rated 4.7/5 on G2 and trusted by over 20,000 daily users
, Nailted
brings the power of AI to revolutionize your employee experience within Slack! :rocket:
Join leading companies globally who are leveraging intelligent tools to boost engagement, predict turnover, and transform performance management
.
Here's how Nailted
leverages AI to empower your team:
:bar_chart: Intelligent Engagement Insights & ENPS (50+ Engagement KPIs)
: Measure your ENPS and gain a comprehensive understanding of employee sentiment with AI-powered analysis across over 50 key engagement KPIs, identifying specific areas for improvement.
:crystal_ball: AI-Powered Predictive Turnover Model
: Proactively combat employee turnover with our sophisticated AI model that analyzes data to predict potential departures, allowing you to take timely preventative action.
:memo: Smart Pulse Surveys & Custom Surveys
: Deploy targeted pulse surveys and launch fully custom surveys tailored to your specific needs.
:robot_face: AI-Assistant for Flexible Performance Reviews
(Adapts to All Formats): Revolutionize your performance review process with our AI assistant. It adapts to all evaluation formats, providing managers with intelligent feedback suggestions and support, making the process seamless and effective for everyone.
:dart: Goal Alignment & Performance Tracking (OKRs)
: Set and monitor OKRs within Slack, gaining clear visibility into progress and performance.
:handshake: Facilitate Meaningful 1:1 Meetings
: Equip managers with tools to structure impactful 1:1 meetings, fostering open communication and development.
:tada: Boost Morale with Recognitions & Kudos
: Encourage a culture of appreciation by enabling easy sharing of recognitions and kudos within Slack, strengthening team bonds and engagement.
Key Advantages of Choosing Nailted
:
:+1: Strong Social Proof
: Join over 20,000 daily users who trust Nailted, and benefit from a solution rated 4.7/5 on G2.
:chart_with_upwards_trend: Deep Engagement Insights (50+ KPIs)
: Gain a holistic view of employee engagement with our extensive library of key performance indicators.
:shield: Proactive Turnover Prevention
: Identify and address potential turnover risks before they escalate with our intelligent predictive model.
:gear: Truly Flexible & Custom Surveys
: Adapt to any feedback need with our fully customizable survey capabilities.
:white_check_mark: Flexible Performance Reviews
: Our AI assistant adapts to all your performance review formats, providing unparalleled support for managers.
:link: Seamless Slack Integration
: Manage all aspects of employee engagement and performance without ever leaving Slack.
:briefcase: Comprehensive Suite of Features
: From ENPS and pulse surveys to OKRs and recognitions, Nailted offers a holistic solution.
:sparkles: Experience the power of AI-driven employee engagement trusted by over 20,000 daily users and rated 4.7/5 on G2. Integrate Nailted with Slack today
! :link: