ArtLens for Slack

/invite @artlens.• Stay tuned for daily prompts, Mon-Fri at 9am ET, in the form of direct messages from @artlens.• Select an artwork based on the prompt and share your thoughts. • At 5pm ET every weekday, go check out your team's artworks and comments on #artlens-daily-exhibitions (or your selected channel).
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