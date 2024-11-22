Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Does Jam backup data? Yes. Our data retention period depends on the frequency of the snapshots. Frequency Retention period Hourly 2 days Daily 7 days Weekly 4 weeks Monthly 12 months Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Règle de stockage des données Does Jam encrypt data? Yes. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (HTTPS/TLS). How does Jam secure its cloud environment? Access to our cloud services, source code, third-party tools etc. are secured with 2FA.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Custom data retention settings are available on request on the Enterprise plan.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM JamGPT is opt-in, meaning your data does not touch the OpenAI API's unless you explicitly opt in by clicking "Yes" when asked.