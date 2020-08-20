Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data is retained until customer asks us to delete their account and ALL of their data, or after 2 years after after they have terminated their subscription.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Customer or employee data is removed if customer or employee request their information to be deleted. We perform soft deletions of certain data, in the event of accidental customer data deletion. This data will be deleted only if customer requests, or after customer has terminated their subscription.

Règle de stockage des données Data is classifed as either public or restricted Public – information that is publicly available and unlikely to impact on the reputation of the customer, other organisation or employee. eg. Customer logo's Restricted – strictly confidential or sensitive customer information restricted to individuals who are explicitly granted access with unauthorised disclosure, modification or destruction most likely to cause serious harm to the customer, or employe. eg. Resumes, employee compensation data, etc. Data is stored security based on their classification in our managed Amazon S3 storage.

Site(s) de centre de données Pays-Bas

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Google Cloud Service

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://peopleforce.io/sub-processors-list