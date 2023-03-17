Trivia Games, Birthday, Watercooler

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Règle de stockage des données We use third-party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run the Site and allied services. Although Springrole owns the Site, the code, databases, you retain all rights to your data.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://stripe.com

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Deleted within 30 days

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Trivia operates in USA and uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI LLMs hosted in US East 1.