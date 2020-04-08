Règle de conservation des données
O'Reilly's data retention policies depend of the type of data and the underlying purposes of processing. In general, personal data is only retained for as long as necessary to pursue the purposes of processing stated in O'Reilly's privacy policy. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not retain any personal identifiable information.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
O'Reilly will remove customer data when requested within the time frames prescribed by applicable laws. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store or retain any personal identifiable information.
Règle de stockage des données
O'Reilly uses encryption in transit and at rest as security measures to protect stored personal data. In general O'Reilly does not collect or store more data than what is necessary to pursue its legitimate purposes of processing. The O'Reilly Answers Slack app does not store any personal identifiable information.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs