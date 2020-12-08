Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data is retained during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Data is deleted according to our platform agreement and privacy policy in accordance with contractual and regulatory requirements.

Règle de stockage des données Data is stored in Ramp's environment during the period that Ramp provides services to the customer as governed by our platform agreement and privacy policy.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Ramp is hosted on AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://trust.ramp.com/

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, and Together

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Ramp’s contracts with the model providers include zero data retention terms for Ramp customer data. This ensures customer inputs are not stored or used beyond the immediate processing session. More in https://ramp.com/legal/privacy-policy.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Ramp maintains strict measures to segregate customer data, including controls that ensure one customer’s business data is not mixed with another’s. Customer business data is not used to train models for other customers or external purposes.