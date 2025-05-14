Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Awardco has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. Awardco will retain customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy. Customers have the option to adjust the retention policy within their instance of the Awardco platform. If a customer doesn't select an option, then the default is used. As the default, Awardco will retain data for six years.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Awardco will remove customer data in accordance with Awardco's data retention policy (archived after six years), and pursuant to any data subject request or customer request. Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of or deletion of their data.

Règle de stockage des données Upon termination of contract, customers have the option to request a copy of their data and request that their data be deleted. If no request is made, then Awardco will keep the data pursuant to its data retention policy, which is six years.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.award.co/privacy