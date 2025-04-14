Règle de conservation des données
Ariglad will retain personal data only for as long as necessary for the purposes outlined in our privacy policy. We will retain and use your personal data to comply with legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Ariglad also retains usage data for internal analysis or to create aggregate insights. Usage data is generally retained for a shorter period unless required to enhance security, improve functionality, or comply with legal obligations. For more details, please refer to our privacy policy: https://ariglad.com/privacy-policy.
Ariglad utilizes AI-powered features within Slack, leveraging a combination of models from OpenAI and AWS Bedrock. These models process user inputs to generate responses but do not retain or use Slack data for training purposes. Ariglad does not train its AI models using customer data.
User data processed by AI models is retained only as long as necessary to generate a response and is not stored beyond the active session unless required for functionality, security, or legal compliance. The AI operates within a controlled environment, adhering to strict data residency and compliance requirements based on regional regulations. Ariglad follows a multi-tenant framework for AI processing, ensuring that customer data remains appropriately isolated.
Ariglad prioritizes security and privacy in all AI interactions. No Slack data is used to improve or refine the underlying AI models. All data handling and processing are governed by strict protection policies to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Ariglad users have the right to ask the company to delete or remove their personal data when there is no good reason for the company to continue processing it. In the event of a data removal request, Ariglad responds with a plan of action within 30 days and delete the personally identifiable data without undue delay.
Règle de stockage des données
The security of personal user data is important to Ariglad, but remember that no method of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect personal data, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. Ariglad takes the following measures to ensure safeguard personal data: - Encryption of data both in transit and at rest (SSL Encryption) - Hourly backups of database records - Restricted access based on both IP and requesting domains - Regular updates to the services and tools used
Site(s) de centre de données
Canada
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
We host our app on AWS with security procedures in place (e.g. firewall, AWS security analysis ) and our database on Mongo Atlas. A data backup occurs hourly and is encrypted both in transit and at rest.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS, Azure, Mongo Atlas
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Anthropic and AWS models through AWS Bedrock and GPT-4 through OpenAI
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
We store metadata related to messages until a deletion request is made or the service is no longer required. Ariglad prioritizes data security and compliance with applicable regulations, ensuring user data is handled responsibly and transparently.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
Clients have the options of a single app with logical separation or single tenant. Please contact us for single tenant requests.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Ariglad operates in both the United States and Canada. Your data is securely hosted on servers located in Canada. Additionally, we utilize API calls to access Large Language Models (LLMs) provided by OpenAI and AWS Bedrock, which are hosted in the US.