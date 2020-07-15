Règle de conservation des données
We use historical data about people who use our Services to generate internal research reports and for you to view historical information about your own usage. If you stop using the service, your data is also available to Administrators for your Sympathy account.
Your old data can be used by Administrators to see historical posts, likes you gave and received, and any other data collected about you.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We remove your personal data after an Administrator removes and/or stops using our Services and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal.
Règle de stockage des données
When you submit information via our service, your information is protected and encrypted both at rest and in transit through secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information.
And we don't expose it to an unknown 3rd party.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no