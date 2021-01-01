X-late: Translate Channels

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données X-late will retain Customer Data for as long as Customer has a subscription with the product.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données X-late will remove Customer Data for as soon as Customer unsubscribes the service.

Règle de stockage des données X-late will store Customer Data security in AWS and will not share to any third party.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données FlyIO

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.deepl.com/privacy/