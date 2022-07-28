Règle de conservation des données
We hold the client data for the duration their account is active. Backups (daily, monthly) contain deleted data until they expire (up to 365 days).
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Client can unistall the Slack app via Flowtrace web app, by removing the app from Slack admin UI, or request us to uninstall the app on client's behalf.
We have automated process for "app_uninstalled" event which removes the personal data we have stored from Slack.
Règle de stockage des données
We store the minimum amount of data to provide the service. This is to reduce the attack vector surface and possibility of accidental client/private data leakage.
As an example: when we receive a message, we process it and remove all personal / sensitive information and store only the metadata (from/to/where/when/etc.) of it.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
We use AWS Ireland managed database services with all security best practices enabled.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no