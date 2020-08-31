Règle de conservation des données
Spekit, Inc. is committed towards being a socially responsible company and desires to comply with local laws pertaining to data protection. Personal data can be processed only for the purpose that was defined before the data was collected. Subsequent changes to the purpose are restricted to a very small limit and require substantiation.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Personal data that is no longer required after the expiry of legal or business process related periods must be deleted. There may be an indication of interest that merits protection OR historical significance of data in individual cases. If so, the data must remain on file until the interests that merit protection have been clarified legally, or the corporate archive has determined the data must be retained for historical purposes.
Règle de stockage des données
Personal data is subject to data secrecy. It must be treated as confidential on a personal level and secured with liable organizational and technical measures to prevent unauthorized access, illegal processing or distribution, as well as accidental loss, modification or destruction. All data is encrypted both during transit and at rest.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs