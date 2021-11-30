Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données In the design and purchasing decision of IT systems, deletion by design should be considered with automatic removal before the deletion deadline after the start of the retention period. Service owners must document the deletion cycles of used systems for the affected types of information stored and ensure effective measures to fulfill manual deletion requests, e.g. in the case of a GDPR deletion request, are in place (e.g. through a valid data processing addendum ensuring the mechanism).

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Any personal data which we collect, process and store will only ever be kept by us for as long as there is a specific purpose for such storage. Your data will be erased or its processing will be restricted as soon as the specific purpose for which they were stored no longer applies or they are not subject to contractual or legal retention obligations. It is possible, however, that European regulations, applicable national laws or other rules may require us to store data which we have processed for a longer period of time. We will erase or restrict the processing of your data when these statutory data retention periods have expired.

Règle de stockage des données Data is being stored with AWS servers in Ireland, Germany, and the United States. Any personal data which we collect, process and store will only ever be kept by us for as long as there is a specific purpose for such storage. Your data will be erased or its processing will be restricted as soon as the specific purpose for which they were stored no longer applies or they are not subject to contractual or legal retention obligations. It is possible, however, that European regulations, applicable national laws or other rules may require us to store data which we have processed for a longer period of time. We will erase or restrict the processing of your data when these statutory data retention periods have expired.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne, Irlande, États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud-hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes