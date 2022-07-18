Règle de conservation des données

We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases, we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule, or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.