Règle de conservation des données
We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases, we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule, or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The Customer may ask Pact Technologies, Inc. to delete its Customer Data at any moment after canceling the use of Services by sending a request to contact@withpact.com.
Règle de stockage des données
Customer Data is stored in our hosting provider's data centers. All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud-hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
GCP
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no