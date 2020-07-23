Good4Work (beta)

Règle de conservation des données

We collect information about what Good4work pages you access, information about your mobile device (such as device or browser type), the information you send us (such as an email address used to register or communicate with us), and referral information. To simply browse our Site, you are not required to provide any Personal Information. However, we may gather information from cookies and similar technologies for the purposes of monitoring and improving our Site. We use third-party analytics services Google Analytics and Mixpanel. To gain full access to our Site and Services, you must register for a Good4work account. When you register for an account, we collect Personal Information such as the following: Your name, business name, and email address. To set up your account Your IP addresses, devices, and locations used to access Good4work, may be linked to your account for security purposes. When you create a Good4work account and authenticate via a third-party service, like Google, we may collect, store, and periodically update profile information associated with that third-party account. Good4work will partner soon with Stripe, Inc. for payment processing, and the payment information you submit is collected and used by them in accordance with their policies. Good4work doesn’t store your payment information. We use your information in the following ways: -To enable us to provide you with our Services -To create and administer your account, contact you, and customize your experience on Good4work -To track and analyze use of the Services so that we can understand how Good4work is -performing and provide users with the best experience possible -To send marketing communications (dependent on consent settings) -To conduct aggregate, non-identifying analysis about how people use Good4work Services As a rule, we don’t share your organization’s information outside the company. We won’t sell your organization’s information. For customer support purposes, you can display name, email, company and location, and metadata about the sessions that will be analyzed.