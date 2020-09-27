Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données I only collect and store necessary information for conducting my business; the majority of which you voluntarily give me by interacting with our bot. I hold the information securely and will not pass it onto anyone else.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données You have the right to have your information removed from my database at any time.

Règle de stockage des données Only one user has access and that is Maxime De Greve, the owner of High Five App. No personal information will be passed onto 3rd parties.

Site(s) de centre de données Royaume-Uni, États-Unis, Pays-Bas

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Heroku