Règle de conservation des données
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will remove data within 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
Règle de stockage des données
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Backups are stored for an additional 30 days. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no