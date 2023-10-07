Règle de conservation des données
Personal data will be stored for the period of your membership in our website and 2 years after your last log in to the Website. The information that you post in our forums may be kept for a longer period after it is anonymised. Transaction data will be kept for the period of the license term to the designs.
Statistical data will be stored for a period of up to 2 years.
In some cases, personal data may be stored for a longer period if storage of personal data is required in order to protect our or any third parties’ legitimate interests, e.g. for the period of statutory limitation or in case of a legal dispute.Links to other sites
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
User has right to request personal data removal or handover at any time according to GDPR law.
Règle de stockage des données
Eylean UAB stores data in accordance to GDPR law. Each class of data is kept and has limited expose based on it's classification level to meet the regulation.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud DB
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Azure
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs