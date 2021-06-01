:wave: Chat roulette for Slack

Catchup increases your workspace engagement with automated 1:1 introductions. :rocket: Start a Catchup with just a few clicks Choose the channel, weekday, time and frequency your workspace members are introduced (e.g. 10am on Wednesday every 2 weeks in channel #coffee). :coffee: Automated 1:1 introductions Your Catchup members will be introduced in 1:1 direct messages. Schedule a video call with your Catchup partner, or meet in person for a donut at the watercooler. :memo: Customize the intro message When members are introduced, you can choose the message they see. Include conversation prompts, link to a member directory or anything else. If you want to keep our default message, that's cool too. :bar_chart: Statistics Find out the % of matches each week, plus how many members are currently paused. :zzz: Pause inactive members automatically You can automatically pause inactive members after 2, 3 or 4 consecutive Catchups of inactivity. This ensures active members are only matched with other active members. :label: Add roles Adding roles allows you to match members with different roles. Match New Starters with Managers (for onboarding), or Founders with Investors (for co-working spaces). :lock: Private channel & Slack Connect channel support Create a Catchup in a private or Slack Connect channel. :spiral_calendar_pad: Google Calendar integration Schedule a meeting where everyone is available directly in Slack with our Google Calendar integration. After scheduling, the bot will automatically send a Google Meet invite to all participants. :bulb: Why use Catchup? Catchup helps teams and communities to create connections and more meaningful relationships.