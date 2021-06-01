:wave: Chat roulette for Slack Catchup increases your workspace engagement with automated 1:1 introductions.:rocket: Start a Catchup with just a few clicksChoose the channel, weekday, time and frequency your workspace members are introduced (e.g. 10am on Wednesday every 2 weeks in channel #coffee).:coffee: Automated 1:1 introductionsYour Catchup members will be introduced in 1:1 direct messages. Schedule a video call with your Catchup partner, or meet in person for a donut at the watercooler.:memo: Customize the intro messageWhen members are introduced, you can choose the message they see. Include conversation prompts, link to a member directory or anything else. If you want to keep our default message, that's cool too.:bar_chart: StatisticsFind out the % of matches each week, plus how many members are currently paused.:zzz: Pause inactive members automaticallyYou can automatically pause inactive members after 2, 3 or 4 consecutive Catchups of inactivity. This ensures active members are only matched with other active members.:label: Add rolesAdding roles allows you to match members with different roles. Match New Starters with Managers (for onboarding), or Founders with Investors (for co-working spaces).:lock: Private channel & Slack Connect channel supportCreate a Catchup in a private or Slack Connect channel.:spiral_calendar_pad: Google Calendar integrationSchedule a meeting where everyone is available directly in Slack with our Google Calendar integration. After scheduling, the bot will automatically send a Google Meet invite to all participants.:bulb: Why use Catchup?Catchup helps teams and communities to create connections and more meaningful relationships.
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Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
If a customer makes a deletion request or de-installs the app, data is removed within 90 days.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
info@catchup.rocks
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)