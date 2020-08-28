IPVideoTalk

Règle de conservation des données
Data will not be disclosed to unauthorized personnel, either within the company or externally.
Data will be regularly reviewed and updated if found to be out of date.
Data access will be protected with strong complex passwords by
authorized personnel only and will never be shared.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data is backed up frequently following standard backup procedures.
Règle de stockage des données
Data stored on physical media will be kept securely locked when not in used.
Data will only be stored on designated drives and servers and should only be uploaded to approved cloud computing services.
Servers containing personal data will be sited in a secure location,
away from general office space.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted in AWS
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no