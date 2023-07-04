Rotation, Shifts & Rosters - RosterBird

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data retention are product specific and the data collected are only the absolute necessary for functioning of the service. No information is collected / deduced from outside RosterBird of our customers. Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged. We also provide users option to remove the data whenever they require.

Règle de stockage des données All our data are stored in our secure Database that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data unless its necessary for the functionality of the service.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Hetzner

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no