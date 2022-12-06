Haekka Security Awareness Training

:eyes: Check out haekka.com
for a full listing of features.
:wave: Haekka is a Slack-first Security Awareness, HIPAA Privacy, and general training platform that makes training easy for managers and enjoyable for users — all while checking the box for compliance audits.
:point_right: What managers can do with Haekka:books: Training
→ Create and customize unlimited training, including using lesson logic to build smart training and security games
→ Easily bring your existing training to Slack
→ Assign training to individuals, sync training from channels, or assign training to an entire Slack workspace
→ Choose from our extensive training catalog that includes content from Haekka, Adobe, PagerDuty, and others. Additionally, you can create completely customized training for your to suit your needs:heartbeat: Pulse
→ Send ad-hoc or recurring security and privacy nudges, announcements, and quizzes
→ Build a people-centric security culture around user behaviors:flags: Streams
→ Subscribe to security-relevant content delivered weekly in Slack to your employees
→ Build a security mindset all year with 30-60 second teachable moments targeting specific security behaviors
→ Streams are 100% customizable by admins:toolbox: Workflows
→ Intelligent, real-time training triggered by actual user actions in SaaS apps — ex: changing file permissions, inviting guests to Slack, etc.
→ Instantly train, deliver kudos and measure risk for your SaaS apps:fishing_pole_and_fish: Phishing
→ Deliver phishing training in Slack based on real-world email phishing campaigns
→ Choose from a large catalog of phishing templates:bar_chart: Reporting
→ Download real-time audit-ready evidence
→ Connect Haekka to your Vanta account to automatically sync training status
→ Use our API to integrate Haekka with your existing systems - LMS, HRIS, etc.:rocket: What users experience with Haekka in Slack
→ Complete training entirely in Slack
→ Engage with bite-size nudges written for modern work (remote, hybrid, cloud, SaaS) throughout the year
→ No new logins or apps to learn
→ Certificates of completion for evidence
→ Need to review training? Haekka provides easy access to completed training