With Meetquo, anyone can create asynchronous meetings and invite teammates. No need to find slots in everyone’s agenda.Optionally, the outcomes can be signed by everyone and a final PDF document (including an audit trail with the signatures) is generated afterwards. Thanks to the Slack integration, you can receive notifications in your preferred Slack channel every time a new meeting has been created, closed or is waiting for signatures.
Meetquo pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
(All privacy and GDPR info available at: https://meetquo.com/privacy-policy/ )
6. Data retention
Your personal data will only be stored for the time required for the purposes for which they were collected with your express consent, to meet your needs or to comply with our legal obligations.
To determine how long we keep your personal data, we use the following criteria:
- Registration data will generally be kept for six years, for legal and administrative purposes.
- Registered User activity data from each meeting held will be kept in our database for one week after the Meeting is deleted.
- Personal data obtained when you contact us in relation to an inquiry or request: for the time necessary to resolve your query.
- Personal data obtained when you have given us consent to send communications or because it is necessary in compliance with regulations: until the end of the period for which it has been requested.
We may retain some of your personal data in order to comply with our legal or regulatory obligations, as well as to administer our rights (e.g., to pursue our claims in court) or for statistical or historical purposes.
If the use of your personal data is no longer required, it will be deleted from our systems and records or made anonymous so that you can no longer be identified.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
(All privacy and GDPR info available at: https://meetquo.com/privacy-policy/ )
The users can delete their profile anytime. Also, as stated in TOS:
8. End of our relationship
If at any time you have reason to disagree with these Terms or any changes made to the Service, you shall immediately stop using Meetquo Services.
If you wish to terminate your use of Meetquo Services, you may deactivate your account in “Delete account” option or by sending an email to hello@meetquo.com stating you wish to close your account or an account you administer. Once your account is deactivated, you will not be able to access your account, or any Meetquo Document or data previously stored in your account. For information on the conservation of this data, please check our Privacy Policy.
We may immediately terminate your access to the Service if you do not comply with these Terms, including in particular the Acceptable Use Rules set out below, the law or morality.
The Acceptable Use Rules define the use you shall make of the Website with regard to the content of the Meetquo Documents provided which is solely and exclusively up to you. Meetquo is not responsible for the content of the Meetquo Documents you may disseminate and will not tolerate the publication of inappropriate content.
If You or We terminate your use of the Service, we may delete your Meetquo Documents, account or any other information we have about you. Please download all your documents in due time. You will also lose any rights you have to use the Service or access our content or your Meetquo Documents. To the extent permitted by applicable law, we will not provide compensation for any loss you may suffer as a result of this termination.
Termination of your use of the Meetquo Services and cancellation of your Account will not affect any of your outstanding obligations to us, nor any obligation of confidentiality with respect to personal data or other confidential information shared through the Website.
Règle de stockage des données
(All privacy and GDPR info available at: https://meetquo.com/privacy-policy/ )
We follow data storage policies in accordance to GDPR principles, as stated in the data retention policy
Site(s) de centre de données
France
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Physical servers at OVH France premises
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
OVH
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
The user can delete his/her data anytime from the profile. However, we offer also a way of having us handling the removal, as stated in the privacy policy:
- Right of deletion/right to be forgotten: In certain cases, you have the right to have your personal data deleted or removed. It should be noted that this is not an absolute right as we may have legal or legitimate reasons to keep it. If you would like us to remove your personal data, contact us using the details provided under “Contact”.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@meetquo.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)