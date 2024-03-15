Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données incident.io will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.

Règle de stockage des données incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Site(s) de centre de données Belgique

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Google Cloud

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://incident.io/data-processing-agreement

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) GPT4o (OpenAI), Sonnet and Haiku (Anthropic)

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Our sub-processors store as little data as possible to provide their services. When storing data is required, for example for token caching to improve performance, it is retained for a maximum period of 1 hour.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM The majority of our AI features do not use trained models. If we ever train a model on customer data, the resulting model will only be used to service requests for that customer, and is subject to the same handling requirements as any other customer data.