Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Catalog Data (items and folders) are retained as long as a company is not deleted on the Sortly system. Transaction audit information is kept for one year, though can be longer for Enterprise accounts as requested.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Our database is backed up every hour and retained for 35 days. When a company is deleted, all data is removed from our system, though is still available in backups for 35 days until the last backup made while that company was active is expunged.

Règle de stockage des données Data is stored in an RDS instance on AWS and encrypted at rest. We do not ask for PII beyond a voluntarily submitted email address, name, and company name.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Sortly is hosted on AWS using Elastic Container Service, and leverages OpenSearch as a search index and Redis for queuing, both hosted by Amazon.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS