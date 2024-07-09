Atlassian Home is your main hub for connecting teams, apps, and work – wherever it happens. It provides teams with a shared vocabulary to openly communicate and understand the context of their work: • What are we doing? • Why are we doing it? • Who’s working on it? • How’s it going?These are simple questions that can be challenging to answer if you don’t know who to ask or where to look.With the Atlassian Home app for Slack, you can:• Stay in the loop with weekly and monthly digests, with the latest updates on the projects and goals you’re following in Atlassian sent to you in Slack.• Keep stakeholders informed by automatically sending project and goal updates from Atlassian Home to Slack channels as they are posted. • Get instant context with rich previews of your projects and goals when links are shared in Slack conversations. • Receive tailored tips and reminders on how to best keep stakeholders informed across your company.• React to updates with emojis on project and goal updates, and we'll sync them to Atlassian. Default emojis are synced as is. We don't sync custom reactions.To use this app in Slack, you will need to log in and authorize your Atlassian account.
Atlassian Home pourra voir :
Atlassian Home pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy
How long we keep information we collect about you depends on the type of information, as described in further detail below. After such time, we will either delete or anonymize your information or, if this is not possible (for example, because the information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your information and isolate it from any further use until deletion is possible.
Account information: We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Information you share on the Services: If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the Services. For example, we continue to display messages you sent to the users that received them and continue to display content you provided, but when requested details that can identify you will be removed.
Managed accounts: If the Services are made available to you through an organization (e.g., your employer), we retain your information as long as required by the administrator of your account. For more information, see "Managed accounts and administrators" above.
Marketing information: If you have elected to receive marketing emails from us, we retain information about your marketing preferences for a reasonable period of time from the date you last expressed interest in our Services, such as when you last opened an email from us or ceased using your Atlassian account. We retain information derived from cookies and other tracking technologies for a reasonable period of time from the date such information was created.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
For the most up-to-date policy information, always refer to: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy
We will process your request in accordance with applicable data protection laws. We may need to keep certain information for record-keeping purposes or to complete transactions that you began before requesting any deletion. We use commercially reasonable efforts to delete your personal data as required but keep records necessary to comply with a governmental authority or applicable federal, state, or local law. Where legally permitted, we may decline to process requests, including requests that are unreasonably repetitive or systematic, require disproportionate technical effort, or jeopardize the privacy of others. Customers can delete their own accounts.
Règle de stockage des données
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.atlassian.com/legal/privacy-policy
We use industry standard technical and organizational measures to secure the information we store. For more information on where and how we store your information, please see the Atlassian Trust, Trello Trust, and Jira Align Trust pages.
While we implement safeguards designed to protect your information, no security system is impenetrable and due to the inherent nature of the Internet, we cannot guarantee that information, during transmission through the Internet or while stored on our systems or otherwise in our care, is absolutely safe from intrusion by others.
If you use our server or data center Services, responsibility for securing storage and access to the information you put into the Services rests with you and not Atlassian. We strongly recommend that server or data center users configure SSL to prevent interception of information transmitted over networks and to restrict access to the databases and other storage points used.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
When the user removes the application, the stored data will be deleted, just like when the tokens are revoked or a user logs out.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
security@atlassian.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)