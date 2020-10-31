meet4slack

Règle de conservation des données
We will, on a regular basis, review all data, whether held electronically on their device or on paper, to decide whether to destroy or delete any data once the purpose for which those documents were created is no longer relevant.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We ensure that archiving does not contravene the rights and freedoms of data subjects and that appropriate technical and organisational safeguards are in place, such as data minimisation, pseudonymisation or encryption.
Règle de stockage des données
The possibility that data media used for archiving will wear out shall be considered. If electronic storage media are chosen, any procedures and systems ensuring that the information can be accessed during the retention period (both with respect to the information carrier and the readability of formats) shall also be stored in order to safeguard the information against loss as a result of future technological changes.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no