Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Flocki retains user and workspace data only for as long as necessary to deliver and improve our services. This includes attendance logs, leave records, and usage activity. Data is retained only to support essential functionalities like reporting, compliance tracking, and audit trails. Workspace admins may request the deletion of this data at any time, and we are committed to honoring such requests promptly and securely.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données If a workspace becomes inactive (no user activity) or uninstalls the Flocki app, all associated data will be archived for a period of 90 days. This grace period allows organizations time to recover or export records, if needed. After this 90-day window, all data (attendance records, leave logs, configurations, and metadata) will be permanently and irreversibly deleted from our servers, unless otherwise requested by the workspace admin during the archival period. Procedure for Handling Data Deletion Requests Workspace admins may initiate data deletion requests by emailing support@flocki.app with the subject line: “Data Deletion Request.” To ensure secure and complete processing, the email should include: Workspace name Slack Workspace ID (if available) Confirmation of admin status Once verified, we will permanently delete all associated data within 7 business days and send a confirmation once the deletion is complete.

Règle de stockage des données All user and workspace data is securely stored using industry-standard cloud infrastructure hosted in data centers located in the United States and the European Union. We ensure data security through: Encryption in Transit: TLS 1.2+ Encryption at Rest: AES-256 Regular Backups and Redundancy Protocols Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC) Audit Logging and Monitoring Our infrastructure partners are SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, ensuring enterprise-grade security and compliance. Procedure for Handling Data Deletion Requests Workspace admins may initiate data deletion requests by emailing support@flocki.app with the subject line: “Data Deletion Request.” To ensure secure and complete processing, the email should include: Workspace name Slack Workspace ID (if available) Confirmation of admin status Once verified, we will permanently delete all associated data within 7 business days and send a confirmation once the deletion is complete.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Azure + AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Azure + AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no